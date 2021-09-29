Human trafficking convictions for Glastonbury businessman overturned by CT Supreme Court

Justices ruled 7-0 on Wednesday that prosecutors did not prove Bruce Bemer knew the young men he paid for sex acts were victims of human trafficking.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court has overturned the convictions of a businessman charged in an alleged human trafficking ring that prosecutors said preyed on young men who were mentally ill and intellectually disabled.

Justices ruled 7-0 on Wednesday that prosecutors did not prove Bruce Bemer knew the young men he paid for sex acts were victims of human trafficking.

The 67-year-old Glastonbury resident owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl racetrack and other companies.

He was convicted by a jury in 2019 of patronizing a prostitute and accessory to trafficking in persons.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but remained free pending his appeal. Two other men were convicted in the case.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.