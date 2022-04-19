CT Trooper arrested for 2020 shooting

Trooper turned himself in to the Inspector General at State Police Barracks, police say.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut Trooper was arrested tonight in connection to the 2020 shooting of Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven.

Police officials said Trooper Brian North turned himself into the Inspector General at State Police Barracks Troop I.

Police officials said Trooper North has been placed on paid administrative leave and has been suspended from the force, with criminal proceedings pending.

This story is developing.

