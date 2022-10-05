FOUND GUILTY: Richard Dabate found guilty of all charges in 'Fitbit' murder case

Dabate told police a masked man shot his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch

VERNON, Conn. — A jury convicted Richard Dabate on all charges on Tuesday in the death of his wife Connie - in a case built partly on evidence provided by her Fitbit tracker that garnered nationwide attention.

Dabate was found guilty of murder, tampering with evidence, and making false statements, following a five-week trial and on the second day of deliberations.

He faces 125 years to life in prison.

In court, the prosecution argued that the bond should be raised. The judge raised the bond to $5 million and ordered GPS monitoring until the next court date which is September 16. Court officers put handcuffs on Dabate and took him away to the lock-up.

Dabate testified that a large masked man with a voice like actor Vin Diesel and dressed in camouflage shot his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up at the couple’s Ellington home in December 2015.

Police said information on Connie Dabate’s Fitbit contradicted her husband's story and showed she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Jurors heard from more than 100 witnesses — including Dabate — over 22 days. Dabate testified he came home after realizing he’d forgotten his laptop and found a large man wearing camouflage inside the house.

The man shot Connie Dabate to death in their basement and stabbed Richard Dabate and tied him to a folding chair, he testified.

Dabate also admitted that he had been having an affair with another woman at the time of his wife's death and had lied about it to the police.

Prosecutors called numerous people from Dabate's neighborhood who testified they didn't see a man in camouflage or anything else they thought was suspicious, on the day of the killing. A woman called by the defense testified she was cleaning a house nearby and may have seen a deer or a dark-green figure passing by a window.

“The thorough and thoughtful examination of technology was key to this investigation and was significant in proving that the defendant was guilty of this crime,” Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said in a statement. “In the end, though, this was another case of domestic violence. And though much progress has been made in recent years to support victims and survivors and to hold abusers accountable, these domestic violence homicides are still happening so we must continue to work together to end domestic violence.”

A jury was picked for the case in early 2020, before state courts shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. A judge dismissed that jury last August, saying it had been empaneled too long and some jurors had moved out of state, and a new panel was selected beginning in late February.

