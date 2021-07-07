Danbury man accused of filing thousands of fraudulent Medicaid claims

State officials say the man filed claims totaling more thatn $1.3 million.

DANBURY, Conn. — A man from Danbury was charged Wednesday for allegedly filing thousands of fraudulent Medicaid claims totaling more than $1 million that was not rendered or rendered by unlicensed personnel.

Bobby Kato, Jr., 43, was arrested by inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney. He was charged with larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, health insurance fraud, two counts of identity theft in the second degree, and one count of identity theft in the third degree.

State officials said that Kato owned and was principal of Kato Counseling, LLC, which is a Connecticut Medical Assistance Program (CMAP) provider enrolled as a Behavioral Health Clinician Group.

"CMAP includes Medicaid and is part of the Department of Social Services (DSS). Under DSS regulations for behavioral health clinicians, services provided by anyone other than the provider will not be reimbursed," said state officials in a written statement.

State officials said Kato, billing as his company, was paid for a total of 14,104 claims in the amount of $1,324,879.16 for services that never happened. Officials added that Kato's business was paid for 316 more claims for psychotherapy services rendered by unlicensed people in the amount of $29,433.66.

In total, Kato is accused of stealing $1,354,312.82. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in Rocky Hill at 860-258-5986.

