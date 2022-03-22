Danbury Police find 1,000 bags of Fentanyl during search and seizure

The suspect has an 18-year-old disabled child in his care at the time of his arrest

DANBURY, Conn. — Law enforcement has seized over 1,000 bags of Fentanyl from a Danbury residency during the performance of a search and seizure warrant.

The suspect that Detectives from the Special Investigations Division ( SID ), Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration ( DEA ), and officers from the Patrol Division were investigating was Joseph Losgar, 32.

Officials said Losgar is suspected of illegal drug sales throughout Danbury.

Officials said detectives and agents arrived at Losgar's residency at 40 Mill Ridge Road right when Losgar was entering a work vehicle that also had an 18-year-old disabled child in it who was in Losgar's care.

Losgar fled from the vehicle once he spotted law enforcement, but was taken into custody a block away after a foot pursuit.

Officials searched the vehicle Losgar was entering into and found 310 bags that tested positive for Fentanyl.

The child who was in the vehicle was removed from the scene by caregivers.

Once Losgar was taken into custody, detectives and agents began their search warrant of his residence and found 860 bags of Fentanyl as well as $66,840 in cash.

Officers also found Losgar's girlfriend Joily Mota in the residence and they placed her under arrest as well

Losgar is being held on a $500,000 bond.

