Danbury police investigating homicide of Waterbury man

Police say the man was attending a vigil for a friend on Sunday, when he was shot and killed.

DANBURY, Conn. — Police say Waterbury resident Raymond Simmons was killed on Sunday during a vigil.

Simmons,39, who has ties to Danbury, was found in the area of Beaver Street and Elm Street.

Police say after a preliminary investigation, Simmons was attending a candlelight vigil/celebration of life for a deceased friend Sunday evening. He was shot while at the vigil and taken to Danbury Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police believe the victim was targeted and said there is no threat to the public.

Simmons was identified as the victim of the shooting on Thursday. Police posted the update on their Facebook page.