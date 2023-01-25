Danbury teens charged with stealing SUV amid shooting investigation: Police

Danbury police said the Honda CR-V was stolen earlier in the evening before there were two reported shots fired incidents later on.

DANBURY, Conn. — Two teens are facing charges after stealing an SUV during an investigation into shots being fired at Danbury homes, police said.

Danbury police were called to Mill Ridge Road on Monday for two separate shots fired complaints. One happened at 7 p.m. and another at 10:20 p.m.

Police said that in both incidents, homes were shot at by one or more people inside a car driving through the area.

Several houses were reportedly damaged by bullets, and no injuries were reported, police said.

During the investigation, witnesses reported that the suspected vehicle was a light-colored Honda CR-V. Police said the same kind of vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the evening, making them believe the three incidents were connected.

An officer had come into contact with the Honda after the second reported shots fired incident. The driver had reportedly committed a traffic violation, and when it was signaled to stop by the officer, it sped off.

A police pursuit was then underway, and the Honda was chased to the Triangle Street area, where it became "disabled," police said.

Several suspects inside the SUV ran from the scene, prompting a search of the area with the help of Brookfield and Ridgefield police officers and K9s.

Two suspects were soon found and taken into police custody.

Officials said one of the suspects had reportedly been bitten by one of the police K9 units but refused medical attention for those injuries.

The Honda turned out to be the same one reported stolen earlier in the evening and the same one involved in the Mill Ridge Road shootings, police said.

Investigators found evidence of a gun present at some point inside the Honda and soon found a pistol believed to be thrown away by the suspects under another parked car in the area.

One of the suspects was a 15-year-old, and another was a 17-year-old, both residents of Danbury.

Danbury officials said while the investigation into the shootings is ongoing, both suspects have been charged with stealing the Honda, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving, driving without a license, and interfering with police.

Additional charges are pending, and both are scheduled to appear in court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611. To send an anonymous text tip, text the keyword DANBURYPD and your message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the online web tip form.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

