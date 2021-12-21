Westport daycare teacher accused of kicking ball at babies: police

The teacher, identified by police as Suzette Virgo, 44, turned herself in on Friday and is charged with risk of injury to a child.

WESTPORT, Conn — Four workers at a Connecticut daycare center have been arrested after a teacher was accused of kicking a ball at babies, moving children around in an “aggressive manner” and leaving them crying for extended periods of time.

The teacher, identified by police as Suzette Virgo, 44, turned herself in on Friday and is charged with a risk of injury to a child. Three other staff members at the Westport daycare center turned themselves in to face charges alleging they failed in their duty as mandated reporters to report or abuse or neglect.

Court records did not list a lawyer who could comment on Virgo's behalf.

In June, the Westport Police said they began to investigate the possible abuse and/or neglect of infants at a local daycare center.

Police said it was alleged that a teacher, later identified as Virgo, in one of the infant classrooms moved the kids about in an aggressive manner, kicked a ball at some of the babies, and left the children crying for extended periods of time.

On Friday, Virgo turned herself in to police. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 5.

During their investigation, police found that three daycare staff members - identified as Ayshia Jaeger, 41, of Norwalk, Ridhita Gupta, 42, of Darien, and Kelleigh Cantiello, 24, of Stratford - were aware of the possible abuse or neglect and failed to report it to the state Department of Children and Family Services.

As daycare center workers, they serve as mandated reports of abuse or neglect under the law.

All three women turned themselves in at police headquarters and have been charged with failure to report abuse or neglect by a mandated reporter. They were released after east posted a $25,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

