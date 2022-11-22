DCF had no contact with family before Naugatuck infant's death as manhunt for killer continues

Police are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of strangling, stabbing and dismembering his daughter Camilla last Friday.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search for the man accused of dismembering and killing his 11-month-old daughter continues out of Naugatuck.

Francisquini and Camilla's mother reportedly got into a dispute in Waterbury later in the day. Officials said Francisquini removed an ankle monitor he was wearing and broke his phone in the dispute.

A member of the home on Millville Avenue, where Camilla was killed, discovered the child and called 911.

Francisquini was last seen in New Haven Friday after ditching the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 91.

As police search for Francisquini, new details are coming about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

According to the Department of Children and Families, there has been no contact with the family before Camilla’s death. They said it received a report about the incident on Friday and is jointly investigating with police.

Meanwhile, Naugatuck residents are concerned and upset that the 31-year-old, who has an extensive criminal history, has not yet been captured.

Francisquini is considered armed and dangerous and any who sees him should call 911 immediately.

