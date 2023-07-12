Dead dog found in milk crate in Fair Haven, $2,000 reward offered for information

Police said after examining the puppy named "Justice", animal control officers believe the dog may have been shot.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A dog was found dead in a milk crate in Fair Haven on Saturday, and officials believe the puppy may have been shot. Now, New Haven police are offering a $2,000 reward for information.

New Haven police said officers were alerted by a resident at 11:58 a.m. regarding a deceased dog found in a milk crate on Poplar Street in Fair Haven. Officers immediately began an investigation, but additional help was requested. Animal Control Officers went to the scene to provide their expertise in the matter.

After briefly examining the puppy, the animal control officers believed the dog may have been shot. The dog, now known as Justice, was taken to a local veterinary hospital, where his injuries were deemed consistent with a gunshot wound.

At this time, Desmond’s Army, an animal advocacy organization, has stepped forward and offered a reward of $2000 for any information that can lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Justice. New Haven Police and Animal Control Officers are urging the public to come forward with any information that can help the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Sergeant Macuirzynski of the Shooting Task Force at 475-224-0143.

Animal Control is finding more and more abandoned animals that are hurt, neglected, and in desperate need of medical care. If you would like to help the shelter animals in any way you can donate by contacting Captain Rose Dell at rdell@newhavenct.gov.

