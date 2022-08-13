1 killed, 2 injured in overnight Bridgeport shooting; arrest made after chase: Police

Bridgeport police responded to reports of multiple people struck by gunfire in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — One man was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting in Bridgeport overnight Saturday. One of the suspects is now in custody.

Officers responded to the scene, where it was determined that the victims left moments before and went to Bridgeport Hospital in private vehicles.

At the hospital, police identified three victims of the shooting. One of the victims, a 21-year-old Connecticut man, was pronounced dead. Two other Connecticut residents, ages 22 and 21, have serious injuries, according to police.

Meanwhile, an officer in the area saw the incident as it was happening. A Chevrolet sedan connected to the shooting began to drive away, and the officer pursued it throughout the city and into the north end, police said.

The car stopped on Terrace Circle and the driver, identified as Steven Hutchinson, 33, of Bridgeport, and an unidentified passenger ran off.

The officer followed Hutchinson and apprehended him. The passenger is still at large, police said. Two semi-automatic handguns were found and submitted into evidence, according to police.

Hutchinson is currently facing motor vehicle and weapons charges, with additional charges are pending, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

