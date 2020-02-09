Death of East Haven woman ruled 'homicide' by state medical examiner

The body of 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca was found in a “shallow grave” behind LoMonaco's Ristorante Italiano on July 15.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The office of the state medical determined the manner of death of a 27-year-old East Haven woman as a homicide.

On July 15, the body of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca was found in a “shallow grave” behind LoMonaco's Ristorante Italiano. The missing mother had not been seen or heard from since at least July 1. An initial missing person report was filed by Aleman-Popoca's husband, father, and sister, according to police.

The OCME declared the cause of for Aleman-Popoca as "Homicidal Asphyxia."

As of September 1, no arrests have been made in connection with the homicide investigation.

According to officials, this is a very 'interesting and complex' case.

The FBI, Connecticut State Police, East Haven PD, and Branford PD are collaborating on the case.

If anyone has information they are asked to call East Haven police at Captain Joseph Murgo at 203-468-3824 or email jmurgo@easthavenpolice.com.