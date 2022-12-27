Derby hit-and-run victim dead, police continue to search for suspect

The victim was identified as 61-year-old John Jepson.

DERBY, Conn. — The pedestrian who was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Derby earlier this month has died, police announced Tuesday.

John Jepson, 61, died over the holiday weekend at Bridgeport Hospital about a week after he was struck by a vehicle.

On Dec. 15, officers were called to the area of Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. after a report of a pedestrian struck by a car, which fled from the scene.

On Dec. 17, police said they had identified the driver – a 19-year-old – and had seized a white Infiniti. The vehicle had damage consistent with a pedestrian strike, officers said at the time.

An investigation into the incident continues by police and formal charges are expected for the 19-year-old driver, who has not been identified by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Derby Police Department at (203) 735-7811.

