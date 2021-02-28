Derby man shot; Bridgeport Police ask for assistance identifying suspect vehicle

The shooting happened Thursday night at an Auto Zone store.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport detectives are asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever shot a Derby man multiple times earlier this week.

On Thursday, February 25th, at approximately 7:32 p.m., police responded to the report of a person shot at 300 North Avenue, Bridgeport, Connecticut. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Auto Zone parts store.

Officers located a 27-year-old man from Derby who had been shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.