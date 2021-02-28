Derby man shot; Bridgeport Police ask for assistance identifying suspect vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport detectives are asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever shot a Derby man multiple times earlier this week.
On Thursday, February 25th, at approximately 7:32 p.m., police responded to the report of a person shot at 300 North Avenue, Bridgeport, Connecticut. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Auto Zone parts store.
Officers located a 27-year-old man from Derby who had been shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Security video shows a suspect vehicle pulling in and parking at the scene. Police are asking anyone who might recognize the car to contact them. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ayala at (203) 581-5259 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.