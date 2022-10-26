Derby officer cleared in use-of-force shooting investigation

The Office of Inspector General concluded that under the circumstances presented, Officer Patrick Foley justifiably used deadly force.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A Derby officer was cleared by the Office of Inspector General in a use-of-force investigation after a Derby man was shot by the officer in April 2021.

At the time of the shooting, the 13-year Derby police officer, Patrick Foley was alone in his cruiser in the Derby/Ansonia town line at around 7:00 a.m. when two people approached his car.

According to the investigation, Foley stepped out of his cruiser to help when one of the two people pulled out a weapon. The suspect - later identified as Corneilus McCullough, 29 - shot multiple rounds at a car passing by. The vehicle was struck and no one inside was injured.

Foley pulled out his service weapon and shot it once. He told investigators that McCullough then turned to face him and he discharged his weapon at least three more times.

McCullough was struck three times in the right leg and thigh.

An investigation found that McCullough was firing a handgun at an occupied car or threatened imminent use of deadly force against Foley.

McCullough was arraigned on April 2021 and set on a $500,000 bond. The suspect has multiple felony convictions dating back to 2010.

