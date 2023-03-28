DJ Hernandez arrested twice in 1 day across Connecticut: Police

Hernandez is facing charges in both Cheshire and Bristol for separate incidents.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Dennis Hernandez, the brother of the late Aaron Hernandez, is facing criminal charges in two separate Connecticut towns for recent incidents.

"DJ" Hernandez, 36, of Riverview, Fla., was arrested on the same day in both Cheshire on reckless driving and pursuit charges and Bristol for allegedly throwing a brick at ESPN.

Back on March 8, officers saw a silver Hyundai traveling on Highland Avenue and on the grass fields in front of Cheshire Correctional Institution at around 1:30 p.m.

Police identified the owner of the car as Hernandez got in contact with Hernandez's mom, who explained that he was driving a silver Hyundai and that he tried to charge $7,000 to her credit card. She also told police that he had been acting strangely and may need to be mentally evaluated at a hospital.

Police said they found the Hyundai and Hernandez at around 3:30 p.m. and apprehended him after a quick foot chase.

Hernandez told police he had been driving all over Connecticut to try to get arrested because he no longer wants to stay at his mom's house, according to the arrest warrant.

Cheshire police arrested Hernandez on Thursday, March 23, the same day he allegedly threw a brick near the gate at the ESPN campus. The motive for this specific incident was not immediately made clear. In Bristol, he was charged with breach of peace and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6. He'll be in court that following Thursday, April 13, to face the charges from Cheshire.

DJ is the brother of Aaron Hernandez, who was from Bristol and was a former all-pro tight end for the New England Patriots. He was convicted in 2015 of murder and died by suicide in a Massachusetts prison in 2017.

