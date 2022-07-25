The heinousness of domestic related murders increasing across CT

“The violence in terms of the homicides have increased so that is a thing that is consistent in this case.”

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Flowers sit at the stoop of a home on Sherman St. In New London, a stark reminder of what happened last Wednesday.

Door knock after door knock, neighbors are still too shaken up to talk about Shelby Dodson who was allegedly killed by her husband George Dodson.

“It was definitely violent which we’ve seen across the state over the last two years,” said Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO, Meghan Stanlon.

Dodson is accused of stabbing and beating Shelby to death with a knife and hammer and then setting the house on fire with her and their one-year-old child inside. He allegedly told a paramedic and police investigators on the scene he killed her and then set the house on fire, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators say Dodson said his motive behind the act was "jealousy," resulting from establishing an open relationship with her.

This was the second domestic-related murder in New London this year. A murder-suicide in January occurred. The suspect shot his girlfriend, set their house on fire, and then shot himself.

“The violence in terms of the homicides have increased so that is a thing that is consistent in this case,” said Stanlon.

How violent crimes are and crimes involving children have also increased in Connecticut.

“We have seen children under six. That’s been a trend as well,” said Stanlon.

Their child is still alive and in stable condition. A living piece to Shelby, her family will fortunately have.

So who was Shelby? FOX 61’s DeAndria Turner talked with one of her loved ones. She said that she was loving, caring, and kind. All she wanted to do was be a good mother and a wife. She also said that she loves animals and the Earth and she was just a joy to be around.

As the flowers on her front porch bloom in her honor, she’ll be remembered.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

