DoorDash driver hospitalized after being shot in Fair Haven

The victim said the intersection of Ferry Street and Pierpont Street was when the suspect approached his car and the shooting had taken place.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A DoorDash driver was hospitalized after being shot in the Fair Haven section of New Haven on Wedneday morning.

New Haven police said officers responded at around 3:30 a.m. to Yale-New Haven Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim. The victim, who had been transported from West Haven, reported to West Haven officers that he had been shot while in his vehicle in New Haven.

According to the victim's account, he had been delivering for Door Dash in East Haven when he was approached by unknown people who tried to steal his vehicle. In the confrontation, the victim sustained a gunshot wound. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to drive back home to West Haven and then called the police.

New Haven detectives interviewed the victim and it was during this questioning that the victim mentioned being shot in East Haven.

East Haven investigators then interviewed the victim again, and he claimed that he had been shot in New Haven, specifically in Fair Haven. East Haven police then went with the victim as they drove around Fair Haven. During this process, the victim pointed out that the intersection of Ferry Street and Pierpont Street was where the shooting had taken place.

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating this incident and encourages anyone with information to come forward by contacting the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

