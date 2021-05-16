Dramatic video shows 4 men breaking into laundromat and stealing ATM in Wallingford

The crime was over in seconds

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating the burglary and theft of an ATM early Sunday that was captured on video.

The video was taken at the Ultra Coin Laundromat on North Colony Road and was over in less than a minute.

In the video, one person takes a large object and smashes the glass on the front door. The other three come in after the first and proceed to remove the ATM from the business and load it into the car they arrived in.

Wallingford police confirmed the theft.

