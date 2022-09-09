Driver evades Route 8 crash while driving under influence: State police

Troopers found the evading vehicle on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury a short time later.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Terryville man is accused of evading a car crash on Route 8 in Waterbury while driving under the influence Thursday evening, according to Connecticut state police.

State police were informed around 10:15 p.m. of a crash involving two cars on Route 8 north near Exit 36, where one of the cars allegedly evaded the scene.

The driver struck sustained minor injuries but declined to go to the hospital.

Troopers found the evading vehicle on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury a short time later.

Police identified the driver as Michael Caiazzo, 39. Troopers said he was uncooperative during the investigation and was taken into state police custody.

State police said Caiazzo smelled like alcohol and displayed other indicators of possible impairment, including glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Caiazzo declined to take a field sobriety test.

Caiazzo was charged with evading a car crash, operating under the influence, failure to maintain proper lane of travel, and interfering with an officer.

He did not post the $1,500 bond before his arraignment Friday.

