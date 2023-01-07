Driver shot on I-91 in East Windsor, hospitalized: Police

The victim was traveling in the center lane of three when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside it and fired multiple shots, according to state police.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A driver is recovering after being shot multiple times while driving on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor overnight Saturday.

State Police Troop H was called to a 911 report of shots fired on I-91 north near Exit 44 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was traveling in the center lane of three when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside it and fired multiple shots, according to state police.

The victim was struck multiple times and a passenger took them to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was coming from the Flaming Llama Night Club in Hartford before the incident.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV/Truck, troopers said.

It is not clear how many people were in the victim's car or in the suspect's vehicle. It is not known at this time if this was a random or targeted act.

This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lukashenko #1191, Troop-H, at (860) 534-1000 or at Yaroslav.Lukashenko@Ct.Gov.

