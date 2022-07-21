Driver shoots another with pellets on I-91 in Cromwell: Troopers

The caller told police they were struck in the face with orange pellets several times but were not injured.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A North Haven man is accused of shooting orange pellets at least one driver on Interstate 91 in Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troop H got a 911 call from a driver traveling north on I-91 in Cromwell around 10 a.m., reporting that another motorist in a gray Toyota Prius had shot orange pellets at them while driving.

The caller told state police they were struck in the face several times but were not injured.

A Department of Motor Vehicles officer located the suspect vehicle still on I-91 north in the Hartford area. The DMV officer initiated a traffic stop and pulled the Toyota over and kept the driver detained until troopers arrived on scene.

A "facsimile" gun was found resting in plain view on the front passenger seat of the Toyota, troopers said.

Kendrick Amaker, 31, was taken into custody and faced several charges, including illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, threatening in the 2nd degree, reckless endangerment, assault in the 3rd degree and breach of peace.

Amaker was released on a $5,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court in Aug. 22.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.