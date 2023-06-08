Driving instructor accused of asking 'inappropriate' questions to student: Police

During one of the lessons, Ohanlon offered to hook the victim up with drugs, and also asked sexual questions that the victim said were "extremely creepy."

MANSFIELD, Conn — A driving instructor is accused of asking his student many inappropriate questions during their lessons, making them feel uncomfortable and feel unsafe to drive, according to Connecticut state police.

Theodore Ohanlon, 36, of Windham, allegedly asked the student driver questions that made them uncomfortable and also offered the victim access to drugs.

Ohanlon was giving driving lessons through The Next Street in an agreement with a local Mansfield school. The driving instructors are supposed to pick up and drop off the student in the school parking lot.

In a statement to police, the victim said Ohanlon asked where they lived, to which they did not answer. The victim said Ohanlon saw the address on their learner's permit and he started searching for the home on his phone.

Ohanlon then offered to drop the student off at their home, which the victim said made them uncomfortable.

During one of the lessons, Ohanlon offered to hook the victim up with drugs, and also asked sexual questions that the victim said were "extremely creepy."

"I felt like this was very inappropriate for an adult to be asking me these questions," the victim said in their statement to police.

It got to the point where the victim did not feel safe to drive.

As the lesson came to an end, Ohanlon asked the victim multiple times if they needed a hug, which also made the victim uncomfortable.

The victim added that Ohanlon got access to the student's phone number and once called them before a lesson.

The victim took three lessons with Ohanlon in the fall of 2022. The victim told police they know other students who have also had "creepy" lessons with Ohanlon.

Ohanlon turned himself on to police on Monday. He was charged with disorderly conduct. He posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

