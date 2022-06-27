Norwich man charged after state police find narcotics, purple fentanyl in vehicle

Police said they found narcotics in the passenger side compartment of the vehicle. The man is facing multiple charges, including intent to sell.

LISBON, Conn. — A Norwich man is facing multiple drug charges after police said they found him in a parking lot with various narcotics.

State police were called to the Ulta in Lisbon on Saturday afternoon after reports of a suspicious person and vehicle.

When officials got on the scene, they found 42-year-old Michael Bienvenu in the parking lot. Police said troopers saw what they knew to be narcotics within plain view of the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Inside, police found 7 grams of methamphetamines, 7 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 4.2 grams of purple fentanyl, two vials of steroids, 50 hydrochloride (10mg) pills, 22 packages of Suboxone, packaging material, several scales, and $260 in cash.

Bienvenu was taken into custody and charged with operating a drug factory, six counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, six counts of possession of narcotics, and improper storage of narcotics.

Bienvenu was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected in court Monday.

