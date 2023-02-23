Drunk driver sentenced 11 years after hitting and killing off-duty South Windsor police officer

Those who knew 25-year-old Ben Lovett showed up numbers at Rockville Superior Court. There was not a single empty spot in the gallery.

VERNON, Conn. — A drunk driver learned his fate in court on Thursday.

Spencer Krauss, 26 of Ellington was sentenced to 11 years for killing Ben Lovett, an off-duty South Windsor police officer in 2021.

Videos of Lovett's fellow South Windsor officers were played by the prosecutor. They described what Lovett was like as a person and said Lovett was very mature at his age and had already accomplished a lot and loved his job as a police officer.

Sobbing was heard from Lovett's loved ones while that video played on a TV monitor.

Lovett's parents also spoke, but FOX61 was instructed to not record it on camera.

Lovett's mother read her speech as her voice trembled and said celebrating holidays and birthdays without her son has been the absolute worst.

Lovett's father brought an urn with his son's ashes and wore the hat his son wore the day of the crash.

At one point, he looked at Krauss and said, "This is all I have left of my son .... rot in hell."

"This is one of the cases that I stay awake weeks thinking about it because my job is serious and I have to get it right and I know that none of you will be happy with what I do, that’s the given, but I’m doing what I think is appropriate and just," said the judge.

Krauss was given an opportunity to also make a speech and he talked about his emotional and mental health issues.

"I can’t change what’s in the past, but I can what’s in my future. I’m committed to a life of sobriety and helping others into not making the same mistakes as I did. I’m deeply ashamed of my actions that led to this tragedy and I know that all I can do is honor Ben’s life and his mission," said Krauss.

The prosecutor described the crash and detail and noted Krauss had plenty of chances to fix his behavior but never did until this crash took place.

"He made a decision to get away, he made another decision to try and get away and then he made a third decision to try and get away," said Prosecuting Attorney Matt Gedansky.

The judge also ordered Krauss to make an annual $300 charitable donation to the South Windsor Explorers Program, he must continue to take his mental health medications, he cannot touch drugs or alcohol and he must stay away from the Lovett Family.

