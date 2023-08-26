State police find stolen gun during DUI arrest on Route 2 in Norwich

The trooper said he smelled marijuana and alcohol emanating from inside the car and that the driver was showing signs of possible impairment.

NORWICH, Conn. — A Bloomfield woman is facing a DUI charge and an East Hartford man is facing a weapons charge after being pulled over on Route 2 in Norwich, according to Connecticut State Police.

A trooper was patrolling Route 2 East near Exit 27 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle ahead of the cruiser was moving out of its lane while going at different speeds. State police said the trooper then pulled the vehicle over.

The trooper found Kyna Lashawn Smith, 39, of Bloomfield, in the driver's seat and Michael Anthony Martin, 41, of East Hartford, as a passenger.

The trooper said they smelled marijuana and alcohol emanating from inside the car and that Smith was showing signs of possible impairment. She failed her field sobriety tests, state police said. State police also learned that Smith's license was suspended.

Smith was taken into custody and was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under a suspended license, and failing to maintain a proper lane.

After Smith was taken into custody, Martin was asked to get out of the car. State police searched the interior and found a 9mm handgun. State police determined that Martin was carrying the handgun and, after checking the serial number, determined that it was stolen.

Martin was taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, stealing a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Smith and Martin were both released on their own $30,000 bonds and Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12 and Martin on Sept. 14.

