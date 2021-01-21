Troconis lawyer files modified conditions of release, to have case dismissed

Lawyer says the arrest was based on an affidavit that lacked probable cause

HARTFORD, Conn — The lawyer for Michelle Troconis has filed a motion to have the conditions of release modified, or to have the case dismissed entirely

Attorney Jon L. Schoenhorn said in the motion that the arrest was based on an affidavit that lacked probable cause, was false or recklessly disregarded the truth and was derived from illegally obtained information.

The motion mentions video from Hartford that is believed to show Fotis Dulos placing garbage bags in trash cans on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Dulos was charged last year in the death of his estranged wife, Jennifer.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park.

She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life.

In late August, Michelle Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Additionally, the judge ruled that Troconis no longer has to be part of the Intensive Probation supervision program, but all other conditions of her release are subject to written decision that is expected to be made in two weeks.

The attorney for Michelle Troconis had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos in August they said bolsters their case.