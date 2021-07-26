Durham residents discover racist, homophobic graffiti in park

A racial slur, a swastika, and a homophobic slur were all spray painted on Jersey barriers, which were painted over by public works.

DURHAM, Conn. — A jersey barrier usually makes news as a result of an accident. But what was discovered Sunday morning on two barriers in Durham's White Farm open space park was no accident.

"I received several communications from residents, who frequent White's Farm with pictures and I was very saddened and dismayed that this was happening in our community," said Laura Francis, Durham's First Selectman.

A racial slur, a swastika, and a homophobic slur were all spray painted on Jersey barriers, which were painted over by public works.

"I think everybody that lives, especially in a community like this, wants to feel as though no matter who they are, what they are, who they married to, whatever it is they subscribe to, that they are welcome," said Bob Donahue, who is openly gay, and chairs Durham's newly formed Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

He said he's been shocked by the vitriol from some.

"There were hateful comments made about myself, about my husband, about the formation of the EDI and just seem really off the cuff very angry comments," Donahue said.

Most of which came after last month's Pride month event on the town green, where the progressive flag was hung from town hall.

"It's very discouraging to know that there’s still people in this area that are like this," said Mike Suprenant of Middletown, who is among the many model airplane pilots, who frequent White's Farm to fly their planes.

First Selectman Francis says their grass air landing strip has even been periodically vandalized. So there has been very little regard for this open space by some.

State Police and the town are investigating the hateful graffiti and say when they find who was responsible, those responsible will be fully prosecuted. Surveillance cameras may be on the way to White's Farm, too.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.