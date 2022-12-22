East Granby man arrested after student brings 2 of his guns to elementary school

The two handguns were found in the child's belongings by staff at Allgrove Elementary School.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — An East Granby man is facing criminal charges after an elementary school student brought two of his guns to school on Friday.

State Police say they and East Granby Police officers responded to the Carl Allgrove school, which services students from Pre-K to 2nd grade, at approximately 11:32 AM. School staff had discovered two handguns in the student’s belongings and immediately secured them.

In a message sent to parents, school officials said "We do not believe any other students knew, were shown, or had any discussions regarding the weapons." Neither school officials nor police have said whether or not the guns were loaded.

The student was brought to a private area to be questioned and searched, and the classroom was also searched, according to school officials.



State Police say through investigation, they determined that the weapons were owned by Kenneth Pariaug, age 32, of East Granby. Pariaug was taken into custody, transported to Troop H in Hartford, and charged with Reckless Endangerment and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He was later released on a $10,000.00 surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court, on 12/22/2022.

