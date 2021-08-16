East Hartford cemetery vandalized

Some of the headstones were cracked and damaged from being knocked over.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford Police are investigating after 12 headstones were found toppled over at Saint Mary's Cemetery on Saturday. Some of the headstones were cracked and damaged from being knocked over.

"It's a shame. The amount of time and love that you see people put into their families and to have someone just come around and just knock it all over with no care or concern at all that's terrible," said James Westberry, who lives next door.

He and many other people in the community said they were saddened by what happened.

"It's really sad, it's really sad. Because the families. I don't understand, there's sick people doing this," said Maria Cotto, who also lives nearby.

"It's just ridiculous. I don't know what it takes for a person to come to a cemetery and do this," said Chuck Lauf of Stafford Springs.

His grandparents are buried at the cemetery. He stopped by Monday to check on their graves, as well as the family members of a close friend. They were all fine, but he said he was heartbroken for the families that could not say the same.

"I mean if they're vandalizing headstones, tipping them over, are they going to start graffitiing the people that have ground stones?" he said.

Neighbors said the cemetery is a meaningful place to the community, and many people walk with their pets and children there. Unfortunately, neighbors said this is not the first time something like this has happened there, but they are hoping it is the last.

"I live right next to the cemetery. I've watched them for years, people burying their loved ones, the concern and the care they have putting up the tombstones and what goes into them," said Westberry. "For someone to come through and did what they did, knocking over tombstones, it's very disrespectful," he said.

Police have not made any arrests yet, they are asking anyone with information to call the East Haven Police Department.

