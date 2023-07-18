East Hartford man found guilty in 2008 murder sentenced to 40 years in prison

Brown was arrested in connection to Sullivan's death on Dec. 14, 2018.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — An East Hartford man found guilty in the murder of a Hartford man in 2008 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

James Dexter Brown, 33, was found guilty this past March in the murder of Kenny Sullivan, who was 20 when Brown fatally shot him in 2008. He was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison.

Sullivan was found shot in the area of Main and Trumbull St. in June 2008 and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators that a "verbal and physical" fight between two street gangs took place during a concert in the XL Center before the shooting happened.

Brown was arrested in connection to Sullivan's death on Dec. 14, 2018.

“The resolution of this case is the result of countless hours of hard work by dedicated investigators and prosecutors who never give up their search for justice for the victims of unimaginable crimes,” Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin said. “The Cold Case Unit remains committed to these cases and will continue to work hard so the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable and their families are provided some measure of peace.”

