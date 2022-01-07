2 East Hartford residents accused of making, selling ghost guns

The two are charged with dealing firearms without a license. Ortiz was also charged with selling firearms to a prohibited person.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two East Hartford residents have been arrested and charged with fabricating and selling ghost guns in Connecticut.

John Lee Ortiz, 28, and Audley Reeves, 30, are accused of assembling ghost guns and selling them, the state's U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms that do not have a serial number or any identifying markings, which makes it harder to trace the origin of the firearm.

Ortiz and other people were allegedly selling ghost guns, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force learned.

Investigators in December 2021 made controlled purchases of several firearms from Ortiz. They obtained seven handguns, a Bushmaster .223 caliber rifle and many rounds of ammunition.

Investigators determined that most of the handguns did not have serial numbers and they had plastic parts that appeared to be made with a 3D printer. Reeves was identified as the fabricator of the guns during the investigation, officials said.

During a search of an apartment on Church Street on Jan. 5, investigators found multiple fully assembled and partially assembled firearms. They also found three high-capacity magazines, tools for making the firearms, and a 3D printer that was in the process of making an AR-15 style rifle. Reeves was in the apartment during the search. Ortiz and Reeves were arrested on that day.

The two are charged with dealing firearms without a license. Ortiz was also charged with selling firearms to a prohibited person. They are currently detained.

