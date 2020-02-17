East Hartford PD identifies I-84 pursuit suspect

The suspect reportedly struck an officer before driving off, prompting a chase by police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police have identified the suspect who led them on a chase from East Hartford to Waterbury.

Police say the chase happened Friday afternoon on I-84 westbound and was prompted after she reportedly struck an officer then took off.

Catherine Davila, 33, of East Hartford, faces multiple charges including:

- Interfering with an Officer

- Assault on a Police Officer (4 counts)

- Engaging Officer in Pursuit

- Possession of Narcotics

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Operating a Motor Vehicle while under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs

Ring camera footage from a resident on St. Regis Street in East Hartford shows the dark-colored car as it fled the scene with Davila reportedly behind the wheel. The officer appears to be struck by the car then sprints to his cruiser and follows.

State Police Troopers aided East Hartford Police in the pursuit. Officers said the black Honda was going about 40 mph at times allowing for officers to surround the vehicle. Stop sticks were deployed stopping the car near exit 25 in Waterbury. Davila was taken into custody.

The officer struck by the car was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. East Hartford Police said the officer is expected to make a full recovery.