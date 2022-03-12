1 person killed, another injured in East Hartford double shooting

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One man is dead and a woman injured after a double shooting early Saturday morning in East Hartford.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Chapel Street around 2 a.m...

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle not far from Main Street. Police found he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began performing life-saving measures as paramedics got to the scene to also provide treatment. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified him at this time.

First responders also found a woman who was shot in the arm. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The East Hartford Police Detective Division, in cooperation with the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office, is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com





HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.