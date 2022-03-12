x
Crime

1 person killed, another injured in East Hartford double shooting

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One man is dead and a woman injured after a double shooting early Saturday morning in East Hartford

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Chapel Street around 2 a.m...

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle not far from Main Street. Police found he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began performing life-saving measures as paramedics got to the scene to also provide treatment. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police have not identified him at this time. 

First responders also found a woman who was shot in the arm. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The East Hartford Police Detective Division, in cooperation with the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office, is continuing to investigate this incident.  Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

