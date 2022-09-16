East Hartford man arrested for 2021 sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Police said the girl became pregnant and DNA determined the suspect was the biological father.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police have arrested a man connected to the 2021 sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

William Colon, 50, of East Hartford, was taken into custody on Sept. 13 after an arrest warrant was issued for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenager in November 2021.

According to police, the 15-year-old was sexually assaulted on Nov. 29, 2021, and became pregnant. The pregnancy was later terminated and DNA analysis of the fetus found that Colon was the biological father.

Colon is being charged with three counts of Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree and 3 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Colon was being held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.