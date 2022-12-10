Manchester attempted burglary results in self-inflicted stabbing

Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford remains at Hartford Hospital in serious condition.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — An East Hartford man is receiving treatment at Hartford Hospital after police said he stabbed himself after attempting to burglarize a home in Manchester Tuesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. a suspect was seen on surveillance camera looking inside a home the area of Delmont Street, from the front door. The resident called 911 to report what she saw on camera. The suspect was described as a white male wearing dark clothing and black gloves. He was seen trying to open the side door. Police responded to check the area.

Police said that 30 minutes later an officer located a man matching the description of the burglary suspect in a parking lot around 260 North Main Street.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Michael Cunningham. Police said the man fell to the ground as he attempted to flee and while he was on the ground, he took out a large knife and began to stab himself in the abdomen.

Police said Cunningham stood up with the knife and began to approach the officer in her car. The officer took cover and told Cunningham to drop the knife. The suspect ran west toward the parking lot of 336 North Main Street.

The responding officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, according to police. A brief standoff took place where Cunningham did not communicate with police and refused to drop the knife.

Police said they made the decision to tactically approach Cunningham, disarm him and provide him with immediate medical attention.

Officers were able to disarm and detain Cunningham after using a stun gun.

Immediate care was begun by Manchester Fire, Rescue, and EMS. Paramedics began care and he was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the lead investigator, Detective Jeremy Curtis, at (860) 643-3302.

