East Hartford officers interrupt car break-ins

When offcers arrived on scene following a report of 'suspicious acitivty', they found two men trying to break into cars.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police stopped a car theft in progress early Thursday morning.

East Hartford police were called to Orchard Street around 1:15 a.m. on a report of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, officers saw two people trying to break into vehicles. When ordered to stop, the two suspects attempted to flee.

According to police, as one of the suspects was running, they turned around and pointed a handgun in the direction of the officers, and fired one round.

Police said officers were not struck by gunfire and did not return fire.

Police and K9 troops scoured the area but were unable to find the suspects.

During the investigation, officers found that several cars in the Orchard Street area had been broken into.

The suspects were described as two young Black males with thin builds, one wearing a red hat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and one wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police said an investigation is underway.

