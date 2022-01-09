x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

East Hartford Police investigate homicide

The victim was found with possible gunshot wounds
Credit: FOX61

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide on Westbrook Street.

Officials say East Hartford Police responded to a report of a man on the ground shortly before 3:00 p.m. 

RELATED: Old Saybrook Police investigate untimely death; risk of injury arrest

Officers found the man to be a victim of possible gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Officials say they are investigating this as a homicide.

RELATED: Shots fired during theft of catalytic converter in Manchester: police

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Suspect in Ledyard murder arrested in Georgia