East Hartford Police investigate homicide

The victim was found with possible gunshot wounds

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide on Westbrook Street.

Officials say East Hartford Police responded to a report of a man on the ground shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Officers found the man to be a victim of possible gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Officials say they are investigating this as a homicide.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.