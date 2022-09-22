East Hartford resident to serve over 11 years in prison for child sex trafficking

Joel Lindsay conspired with his associate, Joseph Pina to recruit, entice, and transport a 16-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Hartford resident was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking.

Joel Lindsay also known as "Joel Guapo," 24 of Jamaica, last residing in East Hartford, has been charged along with his associate Joseph Pina, who will serve 96 months of federal imprisonment.

On October 2019, Lindsay conspired with his associate Pina, to recruit, entice, and transport a 16-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts, according to court documents and statements made in court.

On October 17, 2019, Lindsay, Pina, and another person picked up the minor victim and took her to a hotel in East Windsor. When they were at the hotel, they took photos of the minor victim and posted them on a website to advertise her sexual services. Lindsay and Pina arranged prostitution appointments for the minor victim. That night, the minor victim earned over $100 from the prostitution appointments all of which she gave to Lindsay.

The following day, Lindsay and Pina posted more advertisements on the same website and arranged prostitution appointments for the minor at a hotel in Windsor Locks. Lindsay and Pina continued to post advertisements and the minor victim saw more prostitution customers. The minor victim again gave all the money earned from the appointments to Lindsay.

Further investigation revealed that Lindsay and Pina engaged in sexual activity with the minor victim knowing she was under the age of 18. The minor victim reported to investigators that Lindsay physically assaulted her.

Lindsay has been detained since his arrest on August 20, 2020, and on October 15, 2021, he pleaded to sex tracking of a minor. Lindsay faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

Pina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking with a minor. On March 2, 2022, he was sentenced to 96 months of imprisonment.

