East Hartford man arrested in connection with armed robberies in South Windsor, Winsted

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery in town several months ago.

Police said 27-year-old Tequan Colvin from East Hartford was arrested Wednesday with the help of East Hatford police. South Windsor officials said Colvin's arrest stemmed from an armed robbery at the Valero Gas Station on Sullivan Avenue back in February. Colvin reportedly used a BB gun.

According to police, Colvin was linked to a similar armed robbery of a gas station in Winsted three days later.

When East Hartford police helped South Windsor officers find and arrest Colvin, they found an orange ski mask and a BB gun among other things they said were used in the armed robbery.

Colvin was charged with Robbery 1st, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Breach of Peace 2nd, and Threatening 1st.