East Haven first responders met with snowballs at bonfire for a family's lost loved one

Two people in East Haven are under arrest for an incident stemming from a Monday night bonfire.

Glenn Degray Sr, 56, was arrested for insisting a riot and breach of piece. Michael Ciarleglio, 33, was arrested for breach of piece and interfering with an officer.

Authorities say they were met by a large unruly crowd that greeted them with snowballs and other objects being thrown their way. Although family members say police aren’t telling the whole story.

"I feel that the police department is portraying it as something that it really wasn’t," said a family member of Degray.

The family member tells FOX61 they are in mourning after the unexpected passing of 31-year-old Glenn Degray Jr. He was found dead inside their family home Monday morning.

Their family and friends held a bonfire at the house at the corner of Stevens and Bedford street in East Haven that night in honor of him.

"He was a big goofball. He’d make you laugh," said a friend. "Everybody on this block could tell you a good story about him."

The East Haven Fire Department say they were called to the scene just before 10 pm for complaints of the illegal bonfire that had grown to about 10-feet-tall.

They say upon arrival, the large raucous crowd began throwing snow and ice at them. The fire department called in police to help with the situation.

"Our Police Department responded to the same situation," said Mayor Joeseph Carfora. "There were residents there that were throwing snowballs and throwing debris at our first responders who we’re just there trying to do their job and keep the peace."

Police say Degray Sr approached them and threatened to start a riot if police didn’t leave. They say Ciarleglio tried lunging at an officer from behind during the interaction. One officer was struck with a heavy backpack during the altercation.

"Activity like that will not be tolerated at all," said Carfora. "I’m just very happy that none of our first responders got hurt or injured."

Family of Degray admit that things got out of hand but say police didn’t try to help deescalate the situation either.

"There were a couple officers that were respectful to my father and we’re just having us take him home but there was a lot of officers that didn’t care what was going on with my dad’s side," said the family member. "We buried my grandmother a week ago. His mom a week ago and now he’s burring his son."