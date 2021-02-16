East Haven first responders 'pelted' with snow, ice while responding to large gathering

State Police and departments from surrounding towns were called in to quell the crowd

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven police officers and firefighters responding to a large, illegal bonfire were pelted by snow and ice, leading to the arrest of two men - including one for inciting a riot.

Officials say police officers were called to a home on Bradford Avenue Monday night around 10 p.m., one block away from Cozy Beach, to help the fire department as they attempted to put out a large, illegal bonfire.

According to police, the crowd at the gathering was thwarting the firefighters' efforts by throwing snow and ice balls at them. Tensions further escalated with the crowd throwing other items at fire personnel as well as into the flames, they added.

After officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to 56-year-old Glen Degray before they also became the targets of the ice and snow from the crowd.

According to police, a large piece of ice thrown from the crowd had struck a police cruiser with several people standing by it.

Police said Degray threatened to start a riot if the officers didn't leave.

Units from State Police, Branford Police Department, and New Haven Police Department were called in to help as officers described the crowd as growing 'increasingly hostile'.

According to police, as officers were trying to control the crowd, 33-year-old Michael Ciarleglio of Wallingford approached them from behind. Police said Ciarleglio ignored officers' commands to stay back and tried to lunge at another officer who had just arrived on the scene.

As Ciarleglio was being taken into custody, police said the crowd had started to hop a fence, advancing towards the officers while continuing to throw objects. An East Haven officer was reportedly struck in the head with a backpack filled with items but was not injured.

Police said they were forced to use pepper spray on the crowd to keep them back while making the arrest.

Degray was charged with inciting a riot and breach of peace 2nd.

Ciarleglio was charged with breach of peace 2nd and interfering with an officer.