East Haven landlord accused of breaking into tenant's apartment

A witness told police that they recorded the landlord going through their clothing, including their underwear, when they were not home.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — An East Haven landlord is accused of breaking into one of his tenant's homes while they were not there.

A woman filed a complaint on May 5, saying that her landlord on several occasions enter her apartment when she was not there without her permission. The woman added that he would enter her and her daughter's bedrooms and go through their clothes including their underwear.

Police said the woman told them she went through "great lengths" to make it difficult to get into her apartment like barricading adjoining doors. The complaint said the landlord used another door after she barricaded one of her entrances.

The landlord was identified later by police as 38-year-old Jorge Orellana-Arias. The woman told police that she put in hidden cameras in her apartment and caught Orellana-Arias enter through a side door where he found female underwear.

The woman told police that Orellana-Arias entered the address "on at least one occasion" while her daughter was home and appeared startled when he saw the girl. He would immediately leave.

After an investigation by police, Orellana-Arias was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with burglary in the third degree. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on September 14.

