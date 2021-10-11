East Haven man charged after striking police cruiser during stop in East Lyme

Robert Amato also faces unrelated charges in South Windsor, Groton and Orange.

EAST LYME, Conn — An East Haven man has been charged in an April 2021 incident where police said he tried to hit a police officer with his car.

East Lyme police said Robert Amato, 59, was charged with interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety officer, and reckless endangerment in an April 26 incident. The department said one of its officers was investigating a vehicle parked at the commuter lot at Exit 74 on I-95 along with an officer from Groton Town Police.

As East Lyme police approached the vehicle, they said Amato got in the driver's seat and reversed over a curb, heading toward the officer. The officer was able to get back in their cruiser and reverse before being rammed by the car Amato was in, according to police.

Amato also faced unrelated charges in South Windsor, Groton and Orange. The details of those charges could not be confirmed.

