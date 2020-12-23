East Haven Police looking for porch pirate

Police released images on their Facebook page showing a package thief in a white or gray hooded sweatshirt.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police are looking for a suspected porch pirate.

On Tuesday, East Haven Police posted on their Facebook page of a person who pulled up to a house in the center of town and stole a package off the front porch.

The person was described as a White man wearing a gray or white hooded sweatshirt and a black skeleton mask. He was last seen getting into a white Subaru station wagon.

Anyone with information regarding the car or the person's identity can message police on their Facebook or email officer Rob Celentano.

Police say any information obtained will remain anonymous.