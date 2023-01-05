Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police

The suspect is now in custody.

MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect.

East Haven Police are on the scene of a crash in the area near exit 36 in Milford, where the suspect was arrested.

The department of transportation shows Exit 36 closed in both directions since 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect is now in custody. No injuries were reported.

Additional information is not yet known.

