East Haven police: Suspect in ATV ride posted himself on social media of him taunting police

As officers approach him in the video, he taunts them while staying just out of reach before taking off

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police have they have arrested a man who taunted officers during a large scale ATV-dirt bike ride last week and posted it to social media.

East Haven police said the large scale ATV - dirt bike ride took place through several communities on July 18. They said hundreds of dirt bike and ATV operators came together and rode through several town while operating recklessly, disobeying traffic laws and officer’s signals to stop. Much of the action they said, was documented on social media and police reached out to the public for assistance, and said the tips came pouring in.

Police said, "One of the tips received involved a dirt bike operator seen on dash camera blocking and taunting officers at the intersection of Hemingway Avenue and Saltonstall Parkway. In the video, an individual on a dirt bike pulls up to officers and blocks their cruisers while a large group of riders drive by yelling obscenities."

Police identified the dirt bike operator as Yomar Rivera, 29, of East Haven, is seen on a blue and white dirt bike with a “Monster” decal while wearing a black and white mask, white t-shirt, jeans and distinct female Air Jordan 1 “NC to Chi” sneakers. As officers approach him, he taunted them in the video while staying just out of reach before proceeding east bound on Saltonstall Parkway into Branford.

Police said they learned of Rivera’s identity by reading his own public posts on social media, where he posted pictures on the same dirt bike while wearing some of the same things. Rivera was charged with:

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Reckless Driving

Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

Interfering with Police

Disobeying the Signal of an Officer

Rivera was additionally charged with Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, in violation of when he was found to be in possession of Brass Knuckles when he was taken into custody.

Rivera was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Sept. 22 in New Haven.

Police said this is still an active investigation and they are still actively identifying participants in this ride, many of whom were not wearing face coverings. More arrests are expected.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the riders who took part in the July 18th ride is urged to contact police at 203-468-3820.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.