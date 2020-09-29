East Lyme police crackdown on political signs being stolen or vandalized

The Town of East Lyme is one of many towns and cities nationwide affected by this.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Police cracked down on a crime that has been happening everywhere involving political signs being stolen or damaged.

"There’s always been a little bit of shenanigans around signs," said Jason Deeble, chairman of the East Lyme Democratic Town Committee.

It is that season when political signs are staked into the ground, but they have attracted unwanted attention at the same time.

Signs belonging to local and presidential candidates have been stolen, vandalized or intentionally driven over by a car.

One of those signs belongs to Republican State Representative Holly Cheeseman who said this happened to her every year.

"People may think it’s a joke but at the end of the day, it’s wrong. It shouldn’t happen and if you’re doing it, please stop. And we’ve got what - 35 days to the election? After that, the signs will go away," said Republican Rep. Holly Cheeseman of the 37th District.

Police worked in conjunction with the East Lyme Republican and Democratic Town Committees and said those responsible need to show some respect.

"I think with the National atmosphere that is out there, we just want to make sure that we’re getting the message out in unison from both parties of the police department that please don’t do this. Let the process take its place," said Police Chief Michael Finkelstein of the East Lyme Police Department.

Jason Deeble with the Democratic Committee said for every sign damaged, he is willing to go back out there to replace it.

"People would literally drive them over and run them down. They would go missing. People would take them and never be recovered. People would take them and dump them in places where they didn’t belong," added Deeble.