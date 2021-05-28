East Lyme student charged with a hate crime

Police say the 16-year-old student wrote a racial slur in the pollen on the victim's car.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A 16-year-old student has been charged with a hate crime after the East Lyme Police Department School Resource Officer was made aware of the incident on Thursday.

Police, along with school security and staff were all involved in the investigation.

The victim told police that on May 26, she went to her car in the school parking lot and found a racial slur written in pollen on the rear window.

Police say they watched surveillance video and also interviewed witnesses along with the suspect.

The 16-year-old student was charged with intimidation based on bigotry/bias in the second degree. Police say he will be tried in juvenile court, which will assign a court date.

