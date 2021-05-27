East Haven PD: 3 juveniles charged after stealing woman's purse, fleeing in stolen car

Police also said one of the juveniles had a gun that had been stolen out of Ansonia back in March

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Three juveniles are facing several charges after police said they stole a woman's purse and fled from police in a stolen car.

The incident happened last Thursday when officers were called to the Xpress Fuel gas station on Frontage Road on the report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she was pumping gas when a black BMW pulled up alongside her.

According to police, when the woman finished, she got back into her car and noticed her pocketbook was gone.

The woman told police that she looked into the BMW and saw her purse on the lap of a rear-seat passenger. She then opened up the door and reached inside to try and get the purse back but police said she was punched while trying to do so.

The woman also reportedly told police that another passenger had tried to pull her into the car but had let go once she started to scream.

Police said the woman then let go of the purse, pulled out her cellphone, and recorded the car driving away.

The car, officials said, had been stolen out of Milford on May 17.

Officers began searching for the BMW and found one matching the description on I-95 southbound. Police said due to the 'recklessness' of the driver, officers did not pursue the car and lost sight of it in New Haven.

The New Haven Police Department was notified of the car, and it was later found unoccupied with damage to it. According to police, the car was involved in a crash on exit 46 off I-95.

Police said a witness reported seeing three juveniles running from the car and in the direction of Jordan's Furniture.

All three were found by East Haven and New haven officers and they were taken into custody.

Police said one of the juveniles was in possession of a stolen handgun from Ansonia. The purse was found still inside the BMW.

Two suspects were issued a Juvenile summons charging them with Robbery in the 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the 1st Degree, Larceny in the 2nd Degree (2 counts), Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the 2nd Degree 2 counts, and Interfering with an Officer.

The third juvenile suspect was charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the 1st Degree, Larceny in the 2nd Degree 2 counts, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the 2nd Degree 2 counts, Interfering with an Officer, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in a Pursuit, and Evading Responsibility.

All juvenile suspects are scheduled to appear in juvenile court on June 2.

